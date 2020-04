BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2020 Toyota Taste of County concert has been rescheduled for September 25 at Sahlen Field.

Three of the original artists scheduled to appear will be returning — Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae. Midland has been replaced with Gone West.

Originally, the concert was scheduled for June 12, but the coronavirus pandemic led to the annual event’s postponement.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new one.