Taste of Country returning to Sahlen Field on June 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After it was gone for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taste of Country is coming back to Buffalo on June 17.

Taking place once again at Sahlen Field, this year’s concert will feature Tim McGraw, Billy Currington, Walker Hayes and TOC Riser winner OsbornNash.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., but users of WYRK’s app will have a shot at getting them at pre-sale prices on Thursday.

Pre-sale prices range from $45 to $75, while general admission prices go up to $85.







