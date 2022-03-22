BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City officials have confirmed to News 4 that two teachers were injured after a series of fights broke out at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

According to a representative of the City of Buffalo, the fights happened Monday while the Masten Avenue school was dismissing students.

It’s not clear how badly the teachers were injured, or if any other injuries were reported. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.