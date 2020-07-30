Teachers weigh in on their main concerns as districts finalize reopening plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–School districts have two more days to submit their reopening plans and teachers are watching for details on the environment they’ll be working in.

Peter Stuhlmiller is on the Board of Directors for NY State United Teachers Union and also teaches at Kenmore West. He says a recent nationwide survey shows 76% of teachers want to go back in the classroom if precautions are in place.

“We need to be absolutely sure that districts have the resources to guarantee the mandated health requirements that the governor says need to be in place in your opening plan,” Stuhlmiller said.

School budgets are already tight and with the added costs involved with distancing, Stuhlmiller isn’t sure how some districts will make ends meet.

“Right now you have Kenmore, Tonawanda, State of NY and the school district saying ‘we could use some help financially to try and buy the extra buses.’ Clarence just spent $900,000 to buy polycarbonate shields for every classroom and all of these extra pieces that are required to meet the mandates which are expensive. So we’re on our own to figure out how to make this work and I think, ultimately that’s our concern,” Stuhlmiller added.

Dean of Education at Buffalo State Dr. Wendy Paterson says, “children are not our laboratory rats. We can’t play with them and see how it goes.”

She also says the new teachers coming out of college are entering uncharted waters but are well suited for digital instruction. Still, she says COVID safety has to be the first priority.

“Our schools are the place where our futures are made and secured and so we can’t mess with that to the point where we endanger the whole process,” Paterson said.