Team led by UB doctors submits plan for 3D-printed respirators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A team led by doctors at UB submitted a plan for reusable 3D-printed respirator masks to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Typically, 3D-printed respirators are made of a hard, sturdy plastic, but these would be created with a more malleable plastic that requires more expertise to print.

The research team behind this new design includes UB’s Dr. Peter Elkin and Dr. Albert Titus, who worked with local manufacturers and 3D printing enthusiasts.

“This is a coordinated effort that cuts across UB’s research enterprise and involves Buffalo’s entrepreneurial digital manufacturers,” Dr. Titus said. “Very quickly, a team of scientists, engineers and doctors coalesced, with each member offering their support and expertise to address what’s become a severe need to fight the spread of COVID-19.”

The team came up with plans for at least five different sizes that take typical facial features into consideration.

Each respirator could be sanitized after use.

If the new respirators are given emergency approval by the FDA, regional and national manufacturers could help alleviate the worldwide shortage of equipment.

