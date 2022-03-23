BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest in relation to threats made against Western New York Maritime Charter School’s high school.

The South Park Avenue school became aware of the threats this past Thursday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, the arrest of a 15-year-old was announced. He’s been charged with making terroristic threats.

City officials say the case has been petitioned to family court.

