BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest in relation to threats made against Western New York Maritime Charter School’s high school.
The South Park Avenue school became aware of the threats this past Thursday morning.
On Wednesday afternoon, the arrest of a 15-year-old was announced. He’s been charged with making terroristic threats.
City officials say the case has been petitioned to family court.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.