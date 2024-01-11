BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Dartmouth Avenue, according to Buffalo police.

Jakai Lofton, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon

Police said they responded to the scene of Dartmouth on Jan. 8 at approximately 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police said they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. They said two nearby houses and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Dozens of shell casings and one 9mm handgun were recovered from the scene, police said. During an investigation, police said they were able to identify Lofton as a suspect.

The identity and condition of the victim was not immediately made clear.