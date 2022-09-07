BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side.

Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who was standing on a nearby sidewalk.

The teen was treated for a leg injury, police said. No charges have been filed yet in connection with the accident.

Buffalo Public Schools returned to class this week. Police did not specify which school the teen attends.