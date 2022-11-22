(Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is speaking following the teen’s arraignment. You can watch in the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The teenager accused of driving a vehicle that crashed in Buffalo, killing four other teens, was arraigned this morning.

The crash happened last month where Route 33 meets Route 198. Six people were in the vehicle. Five of them, everyone except for the driver, were ejected.

Four of those five were killed, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus Webster, 19

Swazine Swindle, 17

Kevin Payne, 16

Ahjanae Harper, 14

Because of the alleged driver’s age, 16, his name has not been released. We do know he’s a Buffalo resident who was arraigned on the following charges:

four counts of manslaughter

first-degree assault

second-degree assault

criminal possession of stolen property

The car involved in this crash was a Kia, which Buffalo police say was stolen in the city the night before. It’s possible that the teens were participating in something called the “Kia Challenge,” which challenges people to use cell phone chargers to break into Kia vehicles, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.