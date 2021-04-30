Teen charged with killing man in Buffalo; police investigate another shooting hours later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a violent night in Buffalo. Police are investigating a fatal shooting, and another that left a man hospitalized.

First Shooting

First, around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to an address on Stevenson St., where a 37-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Police believe this shooting was domestic in nature. A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with it.

Second Shooting

Shortly after Midnight, police say another shooting occurred, this time on Bailey Ave.

A 36-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle. Police say he appears to have been shot “outside an establishment.”

“The shooter may have been in a vehicle,” police say.

As of Friday morning, the victim is in serious condition.

Police say anyone with information on either of these shootings can call or text the department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.