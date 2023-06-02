BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old has been charged for allegedly killing a man in South Buffalo last summer.

The Buffalo teen, whose name was not released by the Erie County District Attorney’s office, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They say that around 12:23 a.m. on June 26, he allegedly shot 24-year-old Morrell Buster, Jr. with an illegal gun on Spaulding Avenue. The teen was 14 at the time.

Buster was found dead in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Currently remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center, the teen is due to appear in court on June 8.

If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.