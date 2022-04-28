NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Niagara Falls woman will spend one and one-third to four years behind bars for a fatal stabbing.

The incident happened at the Ellicott Street bus station in downtown Buffalo in May 2020. At the time, the defendant was 17.

Her victim, also 17, died from a single stab wound to her chest.

This past January, the 19-year-old, whose name was not provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Her sentencing took place on Thursday morning. She had been granted youthful offender status and received the maximum sentence possible.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.