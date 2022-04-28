NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Niagara Falls woman will spend one and one-third to four years behind bars for a fatal stabbing.
The incident happened at the Ellicott Street bus station in downtown Buffalo in May 2020. At the time, the defendant was 17.
Her victim, also 17, died from a single stab wound to her chest.
This past January, the 19-year-old, whose name was not provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
Her sentencing took place on Thursday morning. She had been granted youthful offender status and received the maximum sentence possible.
