BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo boy is listed in serious condition after being shot in an upper apartment in the first block of Pansy Place early Monday morning.

Buffalo Police say officers responded to the call just after 12:30 a.m. and say the victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance. They continue to investigate the matter.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.