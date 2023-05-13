BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that left a Buffalo teen dead.
Authorities say the fatal incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Detectives say the 17-year-old victim was struck by gunfire and found inside an apartment complex on Hirschbeck Street. He was declared deceased at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
