Teen rescued from house fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters in Buffalo had to rescue a teenager from the second floor of a home early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire began in the upper floor of a single-family home on Woodlawn Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

The 15-year-old boy had to be carried out of a window and taken down a ladder. He was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

Another male was in the house, too, but he made it out safely on his own.

It’s not clear what started the fire, but damage is estimated at $150,000.