BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl on Elmer Avenue.

The teen was sentenced to 23 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. In October 2023, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.

In August 2022, the teen, while acting in concert with another juvenile offender, attempted to rob a male victim who was inside a vehicle on the 100 block of Elmer Avenue, according to authorities.

During the attempted robbery, the teen shot a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls who was sitting in the from passenger seat of the vehicle with an illegal weapon, authorities said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Due to the age of the victim, her name will not be released by the DA’s office.

The other juvenile offender, who was 14-years-old at the time of the shooting, was transferred to Family Court.