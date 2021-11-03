Teen sentenced for injuring Buffalo police officers while attempting to flee arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager has been sentenced to up to three years in prison for injuring police officers while running from arrest.

The Erie County DA’s Office says the 16-year-old boy from Buffalo was found in a stolen car at a gas station on Bailey and Langfield Avenues back in June.

When police approached him, the teen put the car in reverse, and an open passenger door injured an officer.

The teen then tried to drive off, before hitting another car, which then hit a patrol car.

He then ran off, but was eventually arrested.

The teen pleaded guilty to charges in September.