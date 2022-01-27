Teen shot early Wednesday morning in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Wednesday morning, Buffalo police say a 15-year-old was shot inside a residence on Grider Street.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. The teen was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

