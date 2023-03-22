BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested after a 14-year-old Buffalo boy was shot in the back on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard.

Officers responded to the shooting on Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m.

Police identified then apprehended the suspects. According to BPD, the suspects are 20-year-old Isaiah Hicks and a 16-year-old male. Both are Buffalo residents, police said.

Hicks was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child, while the teen was charged with assault and criminal possession of a firearm.