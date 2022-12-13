BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a male teenager was shot on the first block of Thomas Street Monday night.
It happened just before midnight, according to officials. The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle, they said. As of Tuesday morning, he’s at ECMC in critical condition.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Latest Posts
- COVID vaccines saved 3.2 million US lives, researchers say
- Bipartisan lawmakers unveiling bill targeting supply chain shortfalls
- Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
- Hope Rises: DeSales students show teachers kindness in letters
- Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.