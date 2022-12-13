BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a male teenager was shot on the first block of Thomas Street Monday night.

It happened just before midnight, according to officials. The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle, they said. As of Tuesday morning, he’s at ECMC in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.