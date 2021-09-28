Teen shot on Lathrop Street early Tuesday morning

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old is at Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

Buffalo police say the teen, a city resident, was struck by gunfire in the 300 block of Lathrop Street. Officers responded to the scene just before 2:20 a.m.

It’s not clear where he was hit, but officials say the teen is in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now