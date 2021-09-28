Teen shot on Lathrop Street early Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old is at Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

Buffalo police say the teen, a city resident, was struck by gunfire in the 300 block of Lathrop Street. Officers responded to the scene just before 2:20 a.m.

It’s not clear where he was hit, but officials say the teen is in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.