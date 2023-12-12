BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old Buffalo male was found with stab wounds in front of Buffalo City Hall after fleeing an alleged fight near Niagara Square, according to a city spokesperson.

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said a teen was stabbed in the vicinity of Court Street and Niagara Square during “some type of fight” involving multiple teenagers.

Authorities said the victim fled the scene of the incident and ended up in front of Buffalo City Hall, prompting a police presence around city hall.

The victim was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment of apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.