Teens charged after vehicle stolen in Kenmore found in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds were arrested after a car was stolen in Kenmore and found in Buffalo.

Prosecutors say that on Tuesday morning, a police officer saw the stolen vehicle being driven on Peter St. in Buffalo.

The vehicle was stopped, but officials say that after refusing to get out of it, the driver quickly sped off, nearly hitting the officer. The officer then allegedly fired one shot from his weapon.

The vehicle was later found crashed on Floss Ave. after a brief chase. Officials say the two teens who were in the vehicle ran off, but one of them was apprehended on the street. The other was taken into custody on Wilkes Ave.

Prosecutors say an illegal weapon was allegedly found near one of the teens.

One of the teens was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon and remanded on $50,000 bail.

The other teen was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and fourth and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was released and will reappear in court on February 16.