BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was assaulted in an elevator and later died, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says.

Two teens have since been sentenced as a result.

The incident occurred nearly one year ago, on January 31, the DA’s office said. That afternoon, officials say two Buffalo residents, who were 16 at the time, attacked the man at the NFTA Metro Rail Amherst station. He was identified as 67-year-old Buffalo resident Michael Cason.

The DA’s office says the teens, who are now 17, “attempted to cause serious physical injuries by shoving, kicking and punching the victim.”

“One of the teenagers was found in possession of metal knuckles, which are believed to have been used as a weapon to assault the victim,” they continued.

Three weeks after the incident, Cason died at a rehabilitation facility.

This past September, both teens pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault, which was the highest charge in the indictment against them. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case denied youthful offender adjudication for both.

One of the teens was sentenced to eight years behind bars in November. The other was sentenced Tuesday afternoon, receiving a sentence of seven years. Both will spend five years under post-release supervision.

