BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cat lovers took to the lanes Sunday in support of the Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group.

The nonprofit hosted Pins for Paws — a bowling event at Classic Lanes. With prize wheels and raffles, proceeds went to the Ten Lives Club. There was even a signature cocktail available for of-age bowlers, and cats were up for adoption as well.

The rescue will also be hosting a kitten shower in Blasdell on April 23 to help support the group with supplies and expenses.