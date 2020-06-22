Tenants, housing justice advocates to hold rally calling for no evictions through end of 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders and members of the statewide Housing Justice For All Coalition, including Citizen Action of NY and PUSH Buffalo, will hold a protest and rally Monday, calling for no evictions against tenants this year.

Organizers say this is a day of action against evictions as housing courts reopen in Buffalo and across the state.

Leaders tell News 4 this comes as the current suspension of evictions expired on Saturday.

The group, #EvictionFreeNY, says they will urge Governor Cuomo to extend and strengthen the eviction moratorium, so it covers all renters through the end of 2020.

In Buffalo, advocates say they will also call on Mayor Brown and members of the Common Council to enact a Buffalo Tenant Bill of Rights to permanently safeguard vulnerable tenants from abusive landlords and reduce the risks of housing and neighborhood displacement.

Tenant advocates plan to call on Cuomo to cancel rent for the duration of the pandemic, due to unemployed tenants having no way to pay back rent they ow from recent months or future rent in 2020, organizers say.

They will meet outside Buffalo City Court at 10 a.m.

