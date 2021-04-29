Tesla receives more time to meet jobs benchmark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tesla is receiving more time to meet a benchmark for jobs at its plant in South Buffalo.

The company now has until the end of the year to employ more than 1,400 people at the plant.

If Tesla fails to do that, it’ll be slapped with a $41 million fine. The deadline was first moved back last spring at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state has pushed it back again saying the pandemic is still having “negative effects” on the economy.

New York State taxpayers paid around a billion dollars to build the Tesla factory.