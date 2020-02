BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Elon Musk says Tesla will hold a company event at the Riverbend plant in April.

He says in a tweet that there will be tours of the facility for customers and the media.

Tesla April company talk will be from our Giga New York factory, where we make SolarGlass & several other products. Will also offer customer & media tours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2020

There’s been no exact date or time announced this event.

April is the month that Tesla has to reach job requirements at the plant.

If they don’t have 1,400 and 60 employees by that month the company will have to pay New York State over $40 million.