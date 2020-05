BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–More options for both diagnostic and antibody testing will be available in the City of Buffalo this week.

Eight Days of Hope and University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt announced a testing site on Kensington Avenue that will be open this Wednesday.

Wyatt says it’s important for the area, which has one of the highest concentrations of positive cases in our region.

Tests will be available Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.