‘Textbook version of human trafficking’ nine different victims as Buffalo man is found guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A residence on Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was home to a human trafficking operation, according to federal prosecutors in announcing the guilty verdict of the man responsible.

Valentino Shine Sr. was a recovering cocaine addict himself, and the U.S. Attorney for the Western District said he used that knowledge to recruit and exploit vulnerable women and girls, ranging in age from 17 to 40.

There were nine different female victims, said prosecutors, three of whom died before the trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Moellering said the trafficking occurred from Oct. 2014 through the end of 2016, when Shine was arrested.

Prosecutors said this is the first such trial in this jurisdiction, and only the fourth case nationally of someone using illegal narcotics to coerce vulnerable victims into prostitution.

Shine Sr. faces 20 years to life in prison.