Pegulas to sell (716) Food and Sport to Southern Tier Brewing Company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terry and Kim Pegula are planning on selling their signature downtown restaurant, (716) Food and Sport, to Southern Tier Brewing Company.

Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) made it official on Tuesday morning, announcing that Southern Tier is planning to open a new taproom at LECOM Harborcenter. This taproom will take the place of (716) Food and Sport.

The restaurant opened at PSE’s Harborcenter in 2014.

“Terry and I built LECOM Harborcenter to contribute to the rebirth of Canalside and our waterfront.” said PSE President & CEO Kim Pegula. “Part of our plan has always been to find local partners to run these businesses when the time was right. It makes sense now to have our longtime partners at Southern Tier take over ownership and rebrand (716) Food and Sport. We are confident that Phin, Sara and their team will enhance the great experience our fans have come to expect by doing what they do best, serving them their favorite locally brewed craft beers along with a new menu of hand-crafted, beer-inspired food items and appetizers.”

Phin DeMink, the founder of Southern Tier Brewing Company, says Buffalo has been one of the company’s top markets since launching in 2002.

“We’ve always viewed Buffalo as home and always wanted a physical presence in the Buffalo market,” DeMink says. “We were looking for the right spot to share our great brands with our many friends and fans who have been such loyal supporters of Southern Tier over the years. We believe we finally found the perfect location.”

With this change, PSE says Southern Tier plans to keep “much of what has made (716) special.” Updates will include “onsite brewing, an enhanced craft beer experience, and a retail area for merchandise and ‘to go’ sales of beer and spirits.”