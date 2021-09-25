The BASH for Mercy Flight wraps up at Buffalo Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight’s biggest fundraiser made its big comeback.

The BASH for Mercy Flight was Saturday night at Riverworks.

The money raised will help the non-profit in its mission of responding to emergencies in a matter of moments. Mercy Flight has four helicopters in its fleet.

Together they respond to more than 1,000 calls a year in the region.

“I just think it’s great to thank everyone for taking the time to come out and support mercy flight. Mercy Flight has done so much for this community in the last 40 years and to take time off to help this nonprofit, keep it going, keep it vibrant, it’s really important. So a great thanks to the community,” said Bryan Wittman, president, Dry Creek Group.

News 4’s Dave Greber emceed the fundraiser.