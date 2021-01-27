The Bird’s Nest offers lessons in aerial arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever watched circus performers and thought, “I wonder if I could do that,” why not make 2021 the year you give it a try?

The Bird’s Nest in Buffalo isn’t your average studio. On the contrary, they’re the only circus arts studio in the Queen City. While many other places might offer only one or two options in terms of expertise, they offer a wide range of things to keep you up in the air and upside down.

“We offer aerial silks, trapeze, lyra, also known as aerial hoop,” April Eaker says. “It’s just a big, metal hoop and aerial hammock. We also do classes for kids. We have pole dancing, and then normally, we would have dance classes and yoga, as well. But for COVID reasons, we’re just offering circus arts — the aerial arts right now.”

In light of the pandemic, The Bird’s Nest has gone above and beyond to keep their students safe by ensuring that masks remain on and no students share equipment. They’ve even created rest days for all equipment, so that metal and fabrics are thoroughly cleaned for two to three days after each use.

“Right now, we’re really open for private lessons and mini-lessons, meaning classes of two or three people,” Kristen Bloom says. “We’re limited it to six students in the studio, max, at any given time, and we enforce social distancing. We screen our students as they come in, and everything is very carefully scheduled through our space management team, just to make sure that everyone is staying as safe as possible.”

Private lessons are just between you and the trainer, and they’re best for beginners or those who are especially shy. You’ll find that with one-on-one lessons, you have the chance to learn faster, get stronger and get better prepared for when class settings resume.

