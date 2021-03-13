The Broadway Market celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early with Irish dancers and music

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Broadway Market celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Saturday.

The market brought in Irish dancers and “The Blarney Bunch,” in addition to its traditional Easter businesses.

Venders tell us while it might be a little slower this year, they’re still going to celebrate.

“St. Patrick’s Day along with everything in the market is just electrical. We have that Buffalo mentality of people are here to shop and continue the tradition typically, and ya know. Buffalo people like to have fun.” Kody Omphalius, Co-Owner, Ko’s Kettle Corn

The Broadway Market is taking precautions to keep people safe while shopping during the Easter season.

That includes capacity limits, social distancing and enforced mask-wearing.