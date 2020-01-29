The Buffalo News is sold for first time since 1977

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo News is under new ownership for the first time since 1977.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that The Buffalo News had been sold to Lee Enterprises, the News reported.

According to the News, Lee Enterprises is The Buffalo News’ third owner in its nearly 140-year history. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased the newspaper in 1977.

Prior to this, it was owned by the family of Edward Butler, who the News says founded it in 1881.

The Buffalo News is one of a number of daily newspapers being purchased by Lee Enterprises, bringing the company’s total from 50 to 81, the News reports.