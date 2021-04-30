The Buffalo Zoo’s rhino Tashi is pregnant again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tashi the rhino at the Buffalo Zoo is expecting again.

The one-horned 24-year-old rhino gave birth to Mohan nearly two years ago through artificial insemination. Mohan now weighs over 2,000 pounds.

The Buffalo Zoo announced this time around Tashi mated with male rhino George. This will be Tashi’s fifth calf and George’s first. The zoo is working to make room for the calf when it arrives in late Fall 2021.

The father, George, has valuable genetics and will be moved to a new home later in the year to continue breeding.

“George has extremely valuable genetics that are important to advancing the greater one-horned rhino population, so he will be moving to a new home later this year. There he’ll be paired to breed and help continue the vital work of saving these majestic animals,” said the Buffalo Zoo.