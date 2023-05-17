BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a way to slow down speeds at the Outer Harbor, the City of Buffalo has installed 13 speed humps on Furhmann Boulevard to slow down concertgoers for the upcoming concert season and also illegal ATVs and dirt bikes because they have been a big problem in this area as well.

The speed humps were installed on Monday by a local contractor they cost about $2,000 each so when you do the math that is about $26,000 worth of speed humps. With more things happening at the Outer Harbor, city officials say addressing traffic concerns has caught their attention.

“We have seen that activity as we’ve seen in other parts of the city, this is not in reaction to that but certainly where we see some of that activity we have consideration for speed humps as well,” said Nate Marton, Buffalo’s Commissioner of Public Works. “We’ve seen speed humps across the city from a slow streets perspective, we’ve been seeing higher speeds out there again a lot more people at the Outer Harbor we just want to make that as safe as possible.”

But, make no mistake about it, Buffalo Police say Furhmann Boulevard has been a hotspot for drag racing and burnouts — activity that has been seen in other parts of the city as well. Police say that these have been sporadic gatherings of large groups and police are happy to see the speed humps installed.

Buffalo Police are also using drones to crack down on illegal racing in the city.