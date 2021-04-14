The City of Buffalo to receive $350M from the American Rescue Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is slated to receive $350 million in pandemic relief funds from the federal American Rescue Plan program.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown made the announcement Wednesday following a Tuesday call with the African American Mayors Association and White House Coordinator for the American Rescue Plan and senior advisor to President Biden, Gene Sperling.

Officials say they’re waiting on specifics about the funding that will help guide Buffalo in creating a plan to “best utilize these funds.”

Mayor Brown noted the city intends on using the relief dollars to help struggling businesses and community members.

“We plan to use these funds to restore our City’s fiscal health, assist community members and businesses that were hurt by COVID-19, make needed infrastructure repairs City-wide, and build Buffalo back better and stronger than before,” said Mayor Brown.