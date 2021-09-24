The curtain closes on Frozen in Buffalo — Hear how Shea’s is safely bringing Broadway shows back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Live theater returned to downtown Buffalo earlier this month with in-person performances of “Frozen” at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. That production wrapped up Friday night.

For a closer look at that and at what’s next, Shea’s Marketing Director Kevin Sweeney joined Jacquie Walker live on News 4 at 5:30.

