The curtain closes on Frozen in Buffalo — Hear how Shea’s is safely bringing Broadway shows back

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Live theater returned to downtown Buffalo earlier this month with in-person performances of “Frozen” at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. That production wrapped up Friday night.

For a closer look at that and at what’s next, Shea’s Marketing Director Kevin Sweeney joined Jacquie Walker live on News 4 at 5:30.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Community News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now