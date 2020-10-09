The deadline for filing taxes is coming up next week, and not getting another extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–2020 has turned many of our lives upside down, the worldwide COVID pandemic, a recession, and a presidential election year like none other.

For many folks, filing taxes got shoved down the priority list, and they filed for an extension, which State Tax Commissioner Michael Schmidt says also applies to state taxes.

“Because of your personal economic circumstances, family circumstances, it is just too much, you just don’t have the time at the deadline, whether it is April in a normal year or July this year, filing a deadline extension is always an option,” Schmidt said.

Ironically, IRS officials say the number of taxpayers filing for extension this year was down dramatically.

While the extension deadline for filing taxes is set in stone for next Thursday, the deadline for Americans to receive their Economic Impact Payments, better known as stimulus checks for up to $1,200, has been pushed back to November 21.

Schmidt added, “I am pleased that the IRS chose to extend that deadline. I think it is a recognition of how important it is to get these payments into the hands of the taxpayers who need it the most.”

Those who miss out on their stimulus check, which were mailed out as debit cards, can still get the payment as a credit on their taxes next year.

Making sure everyone gets their money Schmidt says, benefits us all.

“Because we are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars that can come into New York State and that is money that ends up getting spent in our communities, and that is good for everyone.”

If you filed for an extension, Commissioner Schmidt says you can free file online if your annual is $69,000 or less.

Click here for more information on the state tax website.