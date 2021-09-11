The Fruit Belt Coalition hosts back-to-school vaccination clinic

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community organizers are taking steps to help boost vaccination rates in the City of Buffalo.

The Fruit Belt Coalition teamed up with Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson for Sunday’s clinic and back-to-school event. The main goal was to get the COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers.

Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for anyone 12-years-old and up.

Organizers say kids should only have to worry about school and not the coronavirus.

In addition to the vaccines, organizers also gave away backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

