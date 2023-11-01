BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Send in the clowns. Actually, send in the acrobats, musicians and trapeze artists, too, because “The Greatest Show On Earth” is coming to Buffalo.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are planning to bring six performances of the revived spectacle to the KeyBank Center on March 22-24.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” features a diverse cast of 75 performers from 18 different countries. The Buffalo shows will include the One Wheel Wonder, the Ringling Rocket, Criss-Cross Trapeze, The Ultimate Playground and musical performers Argendance, among other attractions.

The Friday performance will take place at 7 p.m., with three shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. the following Saturday, and finally, shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The pre-sale for tickets will begin this Friday, while the general public sale will start Tuesday at 10 a.m. Those interested in getting tickets can click/tap here when they’re available.