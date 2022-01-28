The Ice at Canalside will honor Allentown’s “Bubble Man” with bubbles tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The late “Bubble Man” of Allentown will be honored tonight (Jan. 28) with a bubble sendoff at the Ice at Canalside.

Charles Incorvaia, who was known for blowing bubbles out of his third-floor apartment at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street for years, died last week at the age of 75.

The bubble send-off will be held at the rink from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bubbles will be emitted over the ice all night, and $1 from each admission will be donated to the Veteran’s Hospital of Buffalo.

Free bubble wands will be given away to the first 75 guests, and there will be giveaways of winter gloves and Jim’s Steakout gift cards.