The Jays win tonight, but Sahlen Field, and the Queen City, are also big winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jaw-dropping.

That is how Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins described the transformation the stadium made to get it ready for big-league ball.

The Jays won tonight, but this stadium, and this city, is a big winner.

“Just wanted to take a look around. Thought it was pretty cool that Major League Baseball was being played in Buffalo.”

Mariah Howe and her sister Gabby were among a number of Buffalo baseball fans who just couldn’t stay away.

Even though fans were not being let into Sahlen Field, and police officials urged people to stay away, some just wanted to be close to the action.

Meanwhile, in the sky, Paul Kolkmeyer has a perfect view of the action from his home atop the Marin Building.

“We’ll have a great time watching them. We’ll have a number of our friends over. In fact, all my Red Sox games and all of the Yankee games are already taken. I have friends for every one of those games already.”

Social distancing to be enforced, he promises.

“The only other thing I’ll add is, look I go to bed at 10 p.m., so if the game is still going on you have to leave.”

At Union Pub, across the street from the ballpark, just as management had hoped, people flocked to the bar to be near the action, including Matt Orszewski.

“It’s just the feeling about it. Especially with this time. Uncertain times with the COVID pandemic going on, there’s a great feeling of hope and family in Buffalo,” Orszewski said.

Far beyond the outfield wall, a crowd gathered beside the on ramp from Oak Street onto the 190.

Mackenzie Dick and her father meanwhile stayed on the sidewalk of Oak Street looking for a ball.

Sure enogh, they got one during batting practice.

A father-daughter experience not to be soon forgotten.

“We don’t get that much time especially because he has a lot of work. So this is a good experience because I like hanging out with my dad,” Mackenzie said.

As someone who came here to this stadium with my dad more than 20 years ago to see Doc Gooden pitch, I get that.

The Jays and Marlins are back in action here at Sahlen Field tomorrow in what will be the second big league game in this city in the last 105 years.