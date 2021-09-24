The largest camo party in Buffalo is set to return this weekend — it’s The Bash for Mercy Flight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight’s biggest fundraiser is back! Over the last 40 years they’ve helped thousands of people and this year they’re celebrating.
The Bash for Mercy Flight is set to take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo Riverworks. The last time the event took place was in 2019, right before the pandemic shut down.
“Everyone comes dressed in camo, it makes it a lot of fun, Nerds Gone Wild performing, DJ Milk performing, the Skylighters fireworks show. It’s a real fun night. Great Riverworks food and hospitality,” said Bryan Wittman, executive producer for The Bash for Mercy Flight.
Mercy Flight is celebrating 40 years. It’s a non-for-profit air ambulance service. So far they’ve helped about 30 thousand people.
“We live in a geography in Western New York where you’re one hour from getting to a hospital if you’re having a stroke or in a bad car crash,” said Marc Boies, a Mercy Flight pilot. “We can shorten that down. A typical 1.5-hour drive, we can do it in 15 to 20 minutes.”
