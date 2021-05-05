The National Wildlife Federation recognizes Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City is receiving recognition from a major environmental organization.

The National Wildlife Federation is presenting the City of Buffalo with a certificate. This happened at AcQua restaurant Wednesday.

The federation says Buffalo was a prime candidate for this recognition because so many birds and butterflies migrate through here.

“Everyone deserves to have green spaces — deserves to see birds, what a perfect, what a perfect space we’re in right here. We are a migratory center, we are an important wildlife habitat already, we need to celebrate it, we need to educate people on it,” said Black Rock Riverside Alliance President Mary Ann Kedron.

Buffalo is now the 16th largest habitat community in the nation.