BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Halloween behind us, some are making the leap into the Christmas season, and that includes The New 96.1.
Star 102.5 had made its mark as Buffalo’s Christmas station in years past, but this year, 96.1 is taking over the moniker, with the switch flipped just before 9 a.m.
News 4’s Hope Winter went to the newly rebranded radio station’s studio Wednesday morning to chat with host Dave Fields.
