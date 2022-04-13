BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Now open from Wednesday until Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., the Buffalo History Museum has launched their Pan-American Exhibition that takes a look at some of Buffalo’s rich history.

The exhibit will be around until the fall of this year, but it’s a perfect opportunity for parents and students to explore the Queen City in a way that promotes education.

To learn more about the exhibit or the museum, click here.