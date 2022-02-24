LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you haven’t yet found a hobby you love, maybe you should consider exercising your green thumb!

Indoor gardening has become increasingly popular over the years and for those of us living in Western New York, it’s definitely something to consider as it relates to beating those winter blues by brightening up your living space.”

“It’s just one of those things that just boost your mood.” says shop owner Rachel Stepien. “When you come inside a lot of people associate warmth with green so when you’re coming in from winter and you step into your house, and you see green all over the place it just makes you feel a lot better.”

To learn more about The Plant Shack’s locations and hours of operation, click here.