The race is on to get all Buffalo Public Schools students equipped with tablets and laptops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’ll be an ‘all virtual’ start for Buffalo Schools two weeks from tomorrow.

The race is on to get all students equipped with tablets and laptops.

“You walk in, do several stations and that’s it. You’re in and out in 10 minutes.”

Bernice Colon has to exchange an iPad for a Windows laptop for her seventh grader who starts school two weeks from tomorrow all virtually from home.

“They have so many distractions at home that it’s difficult for us, the Moms. So it’s something they’re gonna have to get used to,” Colon said.

Buffalo Schools already sent home devices with most Buffalo students last spring but the remaining 7,000 students who don’t have one yet are piling them up here at the district’s Center for Innovation Technology and Training on South Park Avenue.

Director of Instructional Technology for BPS Sarah Edwards says, “They can the devices for all their students. If they need to apply for a hotspot for internet connectivity we have a spot for that. We will be offering some extended evening hours next week, September 2 and 3 we’ll be staying open until 6:30 to try to accommodate those folks who need the evening hours to get in.”

They’re signing out more than 300 of these per day. Those in the lower grades get iPads. Windows tablets for those seventh grade and up.

“So parents really want to know ‘How do I get logged in? What’s the navigation of that site?’ Some of the students behind me have actually been running remote sessions for the parents to try and provide that navigational orientation. We’re recording some of those sessions do we can share those live on the website,” Edwards said.